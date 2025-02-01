The Canucks Fall 5-1 to Their Pacific Division Rivals

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks were back home tonight, and they looked to get back in the win column as they hosted their Pacific Division Rivals, the Calgary Wranglers.

Artūrs Šilovs started between the pipes tonight, taking on Devin Cooley of the Wranglers.

The offense kicked off with their consistent trio of Sammy Blais, Ty Mueller, and Danila Klimovich. Max Sasson returned to the Abbotsford Canucks lineup, centering Arshdeep Bains and Nate Smith. Tristen Nielsen lined up next to Carsen Twarynski and Nils Åman, Chase Wouters got back with his usual linemates Dino Kambeitz and John Stevens.

Jett Woo and Kirill Kudryavtsev paired up for tonight's contest, followed by Guillaume Brisebois and Cole McWard. Christian Felton slotted back in next to Christian Wolanin to round out the backend.

The game did not start out the way the Canucks had planned. The Wranglers got on the board first, when Martin Frk rifled the puck from the top of the right circle just over 5 minutes into the game. Ty Mueller came the closest to tying the game when he found himself on a breakaway, but the puck just grazed the goal line but didn't fully cross it. Dino Kambeitz then has his chance, deflecting off the post and the Wranglers still held the lead. A late penalty to the Canucks, meant Calgary would capitalize with 8 seconds left in the period. A late goal from Sam Morton gave the Wranglers a 1-0 lead going into the second period.

Looking to get back in the second, the Canucks faced some adversity when Lucas Ciona ensured that a loose puck in the crease would trickle past the Canucks goal line to extend their lead to 3. Abbotsford needed to lift the energy in the building, so Dino Kambeitz dropped the gloves against Connor Mylymok, hoping to get some momentum going. Two overlapping penalties for the Wranglers left the Canucks on a 5-on-3 with just over 3 minutes left in the period Abbotsford got to work, and it paid off after a pass from Christian Wolanin to Arshdeep Bains found the back of the net, bringing the Canucks within 2. The Wranglers still lead 3-1 into the final frame.

The Abbotsford Canucks had 20 minutes to get back into the game. They had some great chances but were unable to connect with the puck, and Devin Cooley stood tall. No one was able to get on the board in the first nine minutes until Lucas Ciona picked up the rebound on Hunter Brzustewicz's shot, where he extended the Wranglers' lead to 3 goals. The Canucks didn't give up easily, calling a timeout with 3 minutes left in the game. When they got back to the action, they pulled their netminder to secure an extra body on the ice, but the Wranglers were able to secure the empty net goal.

The Canucks fell 5-1 to the league-leading team but will rematch tomorrow, hopeful to get back in the win column. They will have one more game ahead of the all-star break and then will hit the road to take on the Colorado Eagles.

