IceHogs Win Heroic Shootout 5-4 Against the Admirals

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs skated to a 5-4 shootout victory against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night inside the BMO Center. Andreas Athanasiou had two points and scored the game-winning shootout goal for the Hogs.

Ryder Rolston opened the scoring the Admirals 4:47 into the game. The former IceHog rushed to the slot and snapped a shot past Mitchell Weeks.

Rockford responded with three straight goals in the span of 1:45 to take a 3-1 lead. First, it was Cavan Fitzgerald whose dump attempt caromed off the boards and surprised Magnus Chrona.

The IceHogs took the lead with a Brett Seney deflection from just outside the crease. Athanasiou added another tally for Rockford on the power play, zipping home a wrist shot after a clean faceoff win from Cole Guttman.

Milwaukee countered back to cut the deficit to 3-2 while on the man-advantage thanks to Kieffer Bellows. The Ads tied the game before the intermission with Jake Lucchini's seeing eye shot from the far corner.

In the middle period, Ondrej Pavel got loose along the right circle and sizzled his second of the season into the top corner for a 4-3 Admirals lead.

Just 41 seconds into the 3rd period, Athanasiou reversed the puck from behind the net for Samuel Savoie who banged in the puck by the near post.

The teams went to overtime for the 4th occasion in their last five meetings but couldn't set things in the extra five minutes.

Rockford got goals from Guttman and Athanasiou in the shootout, while Weeks stopped two Admirals' attempts to give the Hogs' the two points.

Rockford now heads south to Texas for two meetings with the Stars. The puck drops on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 PM CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Tuesday, Feb. 11 for a matchup with the Admirals. Click here for tickets.

