P-Bruins Edged by Monsters

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Cleveland, OH - The Providence Bruins were edged by the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Forwards Joey Abate and Max Jones scored the first two goals of the game in the opening frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 30 saves.

How It Happened

Just 50 seconds into the game, Abate put a rebound into the back of the net from above the crease off Marc McLaughlin 's shot, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Jaxon Nelson was credited with a secondary assist. Jones fired a wrist shot from the right circle into the far corner of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 10:38 remaining in the first period. Frederic Brunet and Riley Tufte received the assists. Rocco Grimaldi zipped a wrist shot from the slot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 4:59 to play in the first frame. Dylan Gambrell collected a pass in the low slot and snuck a shot under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 11:10 left in the second period. Jordan Dumais collected the puck in the bottom of the left circle and found the upper-right corner with a snapshot, giving the Monsters a 3-2 lead with 16:27 remaining in the third period.

Stats

Abate has goals in back-to-back appearances. Bussi stopped 30 of 33 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots. The power play went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7. The Providence Bruins fall to 24-14-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, February 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.