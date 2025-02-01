P-Bruins Edged by Monsters
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Cleveland, OH - The Providence Bruins were edged by the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Forwards Joey Abate and Max Jones scored the first two goals of the game in the opening frame. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 30 saves.
How It Happened
Just 50 seconds into the game, Abate put a rebound into the back of the net from above the crease off Marc McLaughlin 's shot, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Jaxon Nelson was credited with a secondary assist. Jones fired a wrist shot from the right circle into the far corner of the net for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 10:38 remaining in the first period. Frederic Brunet and Riley Tufte received the assists. Rocco Grimaldi zipped a wrist shot from the slot past the blocker of the goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 4:59 to play in the first frame. Dylan Gambrell collected a pass in the low slot and snuck a shot under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 11:10 left in the second period. Jordan Dumais collected the puck in the bottom of the left circle and found the upper-right corner with a snapshot, giving the Monsters a 3-2 lead with 16:27 remaining in the third period.
Stats
Abate has goals in back-to-back appearances. Bussi stopped 30 of 33 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots. The power play went 1-for-6 and the penalty kill was 6-for-7. The Providence Bruins fall to 24-14-4-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, February 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
