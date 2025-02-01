Andrae, Gaucher, Kolosov Recalled

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled three players from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Defenseman Emil Andrae, center Jacob Gaucher, and goaltender Aleksei Kolosov have been called up. Additionally, defenseman Adam Ginning has been returned to the Phantoms from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Andrae, 22, has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with seven assists for nine points. He played in 14 games with Lehigh Valley since his return from the Flyers on December 20. He has also played in 20 games with the Flyers this season as well as four games with Philadelphia last year.

Andrae is in his second full professional season in North America after a solid rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley in which he produced 5-27-32 in 61 games played. He played in 10 games with the Phantoms at the end of the 2022-23 season scoring 2-4-6 and on his AHL career with Lehigh Valley has produced 9-39-38 in 91 games.

The 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter from Vastervik, Sweden was a second-round selection (#54) of the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Gaucher, 23, is in his third year of professional hockey and his second season with the Phantoms. Initially beginning on an AHL contract, the 6'3 ¬Â³ center from Longueui, Que. has continued to impress during the 2024-25 campaign and was signed to an NHL contract with the Flyers on December 12. Gaucher leads the Phantoms with 14 goals and also has 13 assists for 27 points in 44 games played. He registered his first career hat trick on November 5 at Springfield. In two seasons with the Phantoms, Gaucher has played in 103 games scoring 22-21-43. He scored the series-clinching overtime goal on April 26, 2024 to eliminate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.

The third-year pro began his career with the Reading Royals in the ECHL where he produced 22-39-61 in 71 games. Gaucher played four seasons in the QMJHL scoring 65-76-141 in 242 games with Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He is the older brother of Anaheim Ducks first-rounder Nathan Gaucher who is currently with the San Diego Gulls in the AHL.

Gaucher can become the fourth Phantoms player to make his NHL debut with the Flyers this season potentially joining Aleksei Kolosov, Helge Grans and Rodrigo Abols.

Kolosov, 23, played in three games with the Phantoms on his week-long return to Lehigh Valley. On the season, Kolosov has gone 2-4-1, 3.59, .874 with Lehigh Valley and in the NHL with the Flyers is 4-8-1, 3.45, .870. The third-round selection in 2021 from Minsk, Belarus made his NHL debut on October 27, 2024 against Montreal and recorded his first NHL win on November 23, 2024 with an overtime decision against Chicago.

Ginning, 25, has scored one goal with four assists in 42 games with the Phantoms this year. He played in one game with the Flyers on his quick callup make his season-debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders. A Round 2 selection of the Flyers in 2018 out of Linkoping, SWE., The 6-4 defenseman from Linkoping, SWE has played in 11 career games with Philadelphia, including nine in the final two months of last season. The Flyers re-signed Ginning to a two-year, two-way/one-way, contract extension this past offseason on June 17, 2024. In 168 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley, he has scored 6-33-39. Ginning was a second-round selection of the Flyers in 2018.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return from the AHL All-Star Break with a pair of home games next weekend hosting the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, February 7 with Berks Dollar Hot Dogs and then taking on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 8 featuring postgame autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

UPCOMING

Monday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 3 - All-Star Break. AHL All-Star Classic at Coachella Valley

Friday, February 7 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance

