Silver Knights Stand Tall in Shootout, Defeat San Jose 2-1
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks in the shootout, 2-1, at Tech FCU Arena on Friday evening. Forward Mason Morelli scored the lone goal for Henderson and Gage Quinney extended his point streak to six games.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Houle put the Barracuda on the board at 18:05 in the first period to give them a 1-0 lead.
The second period remained scoreless throughout. Goaltender Carl Lindbom stopped 11 of 11 shots in the middle frame.
Morelli tied the game at one with a power play goal midway through the third. Gage Quinney had the primary assist, his seventh over a six-game point streak. Calen Addison also earned an assist on the goal.
With Lindbom stopping an additional 10 shots in the period, the game headed to overtime at one apiece.
Despite the Silver Knights generating six shots on goal during OT, the game headed to a shootout.
Lindbom stopped all five shootout attempts. Matyas Sapovaliv potted the lone tally in the shootout to send the Silver Knights into All-Star weekend with a 2-1 victory.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Feb 7 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 8 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Calgary Wranglers | Tickets
Wednesday, Feb 12 | 7:00 p.m. | vs Coachella Valley Firebirds | Tickets
Saturday, Feb 15 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will head to the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 3, with forward Grigori Denisenko representing Henderson. Fans can watch on FloHockey. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.
