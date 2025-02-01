San Diego Gulls Reassign Roman Kinal and Andrew Lucas to Tulsa

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned defensemen Roman Kinal and Andrew Lucas to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Kinal, 26 (7/20/98), appeared in 22 games for San Dieg o totaling 1-1=2 points with two penalty minutes (PIM). He scored his first career AHL goal Nov. 23, 2024 vs. Ontario. Kinal has also skated in three games with Tulsa this season, earning one assist (0-1=1) and a +2 rating.

The Waterford, Mich. native skated in 22 games with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, earning one assist (0-1=1) and 39 PIM. He also recorded 7-11=18 points with 34 PIM in 45 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL. He made his professional debut in 2022-23, skating in six games for the Barracuda.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner spent five seasons at the University of Connecticut from 2018-23, posting 7-20' points, 88 PIM and a +3 rating in 121 career NCAA games. He served as the Huskies captain while earning 2-5=7 points and 42 PIM in 35 games. He was also teammates with San Diego defenseman Andrew Lucas in the 2022-23 season with UConn.

Lucas, 25 (2/5/99), earned three assists (0-3=3) with four PIM in 20 games with San Diego this season. He recorded his first AHL multi-point game (0-2=2) on Dec. 11, 2024 vs. Henderson. Lucas has also scored 2-7=9 points with a +4 rating in nine games for Tulsa this season.

The Alexandria, Va. native appeared in six games with the Gulls in 2023-24, totaling three assists (0-3=3) after signing an amateur tryout (ATO). He recorded 5-11=16 points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +3 rating in 36 NCAA games with the University of Connecticut in 2023-24, leading team defensemen in goals, assists and points. In 2022-23 with the Huskies, the 6-foot, 179-pound defenseman set an NCAA career-high in points after posting 2-22=24 points in 35 games, leading UConn blueliners is assists and points. Prior to joining the Huskies, Lucas spent three seasons with the University of Vermont from 2019-22, serving as captain for two seasons (2020-2022) and recording 9-23=32 points with 44 PIM in 81 games.

