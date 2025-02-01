Let's Talk ABBout That Win
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
¬â¹ ¬â¹The Wranglers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre Friday night, with Lucas Ciona scoring twice to lead the charge.
Martin Frk, Sam Morton, and Jonathan Aspirot also scored for Calgary.
The game kicked off with Frk getting the Wranglers on the board in the first period, rifling a shot from the right circle past Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs after a turnover.
Morton made it 2-0 for the Wranglers with a backhander from the slot, assisted by Hunter Brzustewicz.
In the second period, Ciona added a third for Calgary when his shot deflected off Canucks forward Tristen Nielsen. David Silye picked up the assist from the play.
Arshdeep Bains got one back for Abbotsford, beating Wranglers goalie Devin Cooley to make it 3-1.
Ciona wasn't done, however, netting his second of the night in the third period, finishing off a rebound from Brzustewicz's shot.
Aspirot put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal, assisted by Ilya Solovyov.
Cooley was solid between the pipes, turning aside 30 shots to pick up his 18th victory of the season.
The Canucks will aim to bounce back tonight at 8 p.m. MTN at the Abbotsford Centre.
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
