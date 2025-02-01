Reign Top Roadrunners In Shootout

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Despite allowing a three-goal comeback in the third period, the Ontario Reign (26-15-1-1) hung on to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-1) in a shootout on Saturday night at Tucson Arena by a final score of 5-4, sweeping the weekend series in Arizona.

Reign forwards Taylor Ward and Jeff Malott led the way offensively, each scoring twice in the victory, while Glenn Gawdin added two assists and goaltender Erik Portillo stopped 27 shots before denying both shootout attempts he faced.

Date: February 1, 2025

Venue: Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final ONT 1 1 2 1 5 TUC 1 0 3 0 4

Shots PP ONT 40 1/7 TUC 31 1/9

Three Stars -

1. Jeff Malott (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Cameron Hebig (TUC)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, February 8 vs. San Diego Gulls | 6:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

