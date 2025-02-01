Sprong Nets Overtime Winner in Weekend Sweep of Stars

The Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Saturday night at H-E-B Center in overtime for the second straight night by the final score 3-2. Daniel Sprong scored the overtime game-winner to help complete the comeback and earn the Firebirds their 24th win of the season. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 of 29 Texas Stars' shots to pick up his first win in his Coachella Valley debut.

QUICK NOTES

Texas netted two goals in the first period as former Firebirds Cameron Hughes (8:16) and Kole Lind (14:21 - PP) each lit the lamp.

Coachella Valley responded 44 seconds later as Jani Nyman found Ben Meyers at the side of the goal to make it a one-goal game. The goal was Meyers' 14th of the season and John Hayden picked up the secondary assist.

Stars netminder Magnus Hellberg left the game with an apparent lower-body injury 17:52 into the first period, he was replaced by Remi Poirier.

The Firebirds pulled even in the second period on a Jani Nyman powerplay goal. Meyers passed the puck to Nyman at the slot and his initial shot was blocked but the rookie picked up his own rebound and evened the score. The goal was Nyman's 17th of the season and Logan Morrison earned the secondary helper.

Philipp Grubauer stopped all 15 Texas shots in the second period to allow his team an opportunity to tie the game.

Each team exchanged six shots in the third period, but no goals were recorded, sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.

1:53 into overtime, Max Lajoie moved the puck up ice to Daniel Sprong who powered to the net and deked past Poirier to win the game for the Firebirds. Sprong's sixth of the season extended Coachella Valley's winning streak to three straight games heading into the All-Star Break.

Ben Meyers had a three-point game, recording a goal and two assists.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer earned his first win for Coachella Valley, playing in his first AHL game since 5/15/2015 with Hershey.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 24-15-1-5 on the season and 12-8-1-1 on the road.

The Firebirds went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill and finished the game 1-for-2 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Texas 29-25.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds will resume play after the All-Star break on Friday, February 7th against in the Gulls in San Diego. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

