Condors Down Marlies in Shootout, 3-2
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (19-15-6, 44pts) won their third straight, 3-2 in a shootout, over the Toronto Marlies (24-11-6, 54pts) in front of 7,221 on Saturday. Derek Ryan (1st) scored his first as a Condor and has points in both games he has played this season. Ryan's goal was his first in the AHL since October of 2016 with Charlotte. Seth Griffith (15th) had a multi-point night (1g-1a) and eight points (4g-4a) over his last six games.
Jacob Perreault scored the only goal in the shootout to make a winner of Olivier Rodrigue, who stopped 30 of 32, four in overtime, and all three in the shootout.
Bakersfield wrapped the season series at 2-1-1 against Toronto.
UP NEXT
Watch Matt Savoie at the AHL All-Star Classic Sunday and Monday on NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with two games next Friday and Saturday against Chicago. Friday is $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.
