Condors Down Marlies in Shootout, 3-2

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (19-15-6, 44pts) won their third straight, 3-2 in a shootout, over the Toronto Marlies (24-11-6, 54pts) in front of 7,221 on Saturday. Derek Ryan (1st) scored his first as a Condor and has points in both games he has played this season. Ryan's goal was his first in the AHL since October of 2016 with Charlotte. Seth Griffith (15th) had a multi-point night (1g-1a) and eight points (4g-4a) over his last six games.

Jacob Perreault scored the only goal in the shootout to make a winner of Olivier Rodrigue, who stopped 30 of 32, four in overtime, and all three in the shootout.

Bakersfield wrapped the season series at 2-1-1 against Toronto.

UP NEXT

Watch Matt Savoie at the AHL All-Star Classic Sunday and Monday on NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with two games next Friday and Saturday against Chicago. Friday is $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.