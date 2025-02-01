IceHogs Wrap up Weekend with the Admirals

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. Rockford will try and end their five game winless streak following another one-goal loss to the Chicago Wolves last night.

Beleraus Connection- Defenseman Dimitry Kuzmin earned his first point as an IceHog against Chicago. The Belarus native assisted Levshunov for his third goal of the season. Kuzmin, 21, played with Levshunov for Belarus in the 2022 World Junior Championships. Kuzmin was acquired from Winnipeg in exchange for Isaak Phillips earlier this month.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 16-19-5-1, 38 points (5th Central Division)

Milwaukee- 21-15-3-3, 48 points (3rd Central Division)

Andreas Collects Point 300- Andreas Athanasiou collected his 300th professional point when he assisted on Artyom Levshunov's goal against the Wolves last night. Athanasiou had a pair of assists in last nights game vs Chicago, including on Joey Anderson's power-play goal in the second period.

IceHogs in the Show- Landon Slaggert scored his first goal with the Blackhawks earlier this month. Slaggert joins Frank Nazar, Colton Dach and Louis Crevier currently with Chicago. The IceHogs have had nine players spend time with the Blackhawks after spending time in Rockford this year.

Scouting the Opponent- The Admirals took a 3-2 loss to the Manitoba Moose last night in Milwaukee. The Ads defeated the IceHogs in overtime with a 5-4 score on Jan. 22. Cal O'Reilly has collected 25 points (5G,20A) with Milwaukee this season. Matthew Murray has started 23 games this season and posted a 13-7-3 record and a .927 save percentage.

2024-25 Head-To-Head Matchups:

Oct. 19 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 3-6

Nov. 30 @ Milwaukee 6 p.m. L 2-5

Dec. 15 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 2-1 SO

Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee 4 p.m. W 5-0

Jan 22. @ Milwaukee 7 p.m. L 4-5 OT

Feb. 1 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.

Mar. 16 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

Apr. 13 @ Milwaukee 3 p.m.

