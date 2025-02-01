Pilon's Pair of Goals and Bongiovanni's OT Winner Lift Senators Past Comets

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Belleville Senators are heading into the AHL All-Star Break on a winning note, coming back three times in their game against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) on Saturday night at CAA Arena to eventually win 4-3 in overtime.

In an almost carbon copy start from Friday night's game in Utica, the teams were deadlocked without a goal until the Comets opened the scoring late in the first period. Adam Beckman skated down the left-wing side and hammered a slap shot off the far post and past Michael Simpson. Belleville outshot Utica 11-8 in the opening period.

Unlike Friday, when the Senators couldn't find the net, Belleville would tie the game before the midway point of the second period. Stephen Halliday scooped up the puck in his own zone and carried it up-ice, feeding Garrett Pilon on a two-on-one, and the Sens captain wired home his fourth of the campaign to tie the game. But Utica edged back in front a couple of minutes later by way of their captain, Ryan Schmelzer, who put a backhander by Simpson from the slot to make it 2-1. Belleville would get even again through all-star defender Jeremy Davies, who blasted a low one-timed slap shot from the point past Poulter at 15:42.

A late second-period penalty would bite the Sens early in the third, with 1:57 of carry-over time. Despite a couple of really lovely saves by Simpson, Nolan Foote was able to knock the puck over the line to give the Comets a 3-2 lead. But, Pilon would come to the rescue again, slipping his second of the game by Poulter less than five minutes later, assisted by Sam Gagner to tie the game 3-3 and send the Senators to overtime for the third time in four home games.

And, as they did earlier in the week against Hartford, Belleville would find a way to come back and win in the extra frame. Wyatt Bongiovanni would get open on the right side of the Comets zone and powered a one-timer past Poulter, off a feed from Stephen Halliday at 3:16 of the extra frame.

The Senators are now off on the American Hockey League All-Star Break and return to action on February 7 and 8, with visits to Rochester and Utica.

Fast Facts:

#4 Jeremy Davies notched his fourth goal of the season and had five shots on net.

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni's overtime winning goal was his 16th tally of the season, he also had three shots on net.

#9 Angus Crookshank collected his 10th assist of the season, along with three shots on goal.

#22 Garrett Pilon scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, and was named the game's first star.

#31 Michael Simpson stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced to earn his fourth win of the season.

#34 Stephen Halliday was credited with three assists and now has 20 on the season. He also had three shots on goal and was named the game's second star.

#89 Sam Gagner picked up his third assist. The Senators are 3-0-0-0 when Gagner has a point since joining the club.

The Senators were 0/3 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

Belleville outshot Utica 35-32 in the game.

Sound Bytes:

Garrett Pilon on another comeback win for the Sens:

"I think early in the season, when we'd go down a couple of goals, we'd kind of fade away, and I think we're finding our stride and sticking with it, and not letting games get out of hand. That was on the forefront tonight."

Pilon on Stephen Halliday's setup of his first goal:

"His vision is next level, he's obviously got great timing on that, knew when the guy was going to slide, made a great pass right on my stick and I was obviously just hoping to finish it off."

Pilon on his game-tying goal:

"Gagner did a great job getting in on that behind the net, and then Bongiovanni did a nice little interchange with me, and I just wanted to get it around that goalie's pad."

Upcoming Games

Sunday, February 2, 2025 - AHL All-Star Skills Competition - 9:00 p.m. ET (Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley)

Monday, February 3, 2025 - AHL All-Star Challenge - 9:00 p.m. ET (Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley)

Friday, February 7, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. ET (Blue Cross Arena)

Saturday, February 8, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (Adirondack Bank Centre)

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Laval Rocket - 7:00 p.m. ET (Canadian Tire Centre)

Friday, February 14, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Toronto Marlies - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

