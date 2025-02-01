Wranglers Interim Head Coach Joe Cirella Undergoes Routine Eye Surgery

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - Calgary Wranglers Interim Head Coach Joe Cirella will undergo routine eye surgery today and has been advised to take a leave of absence for approximately two weeks to recover.

During Cirella's recovery, Brett Sutter will assume the responsibilities of the head coach. Martin Gelinas will continue as interim assistant coach, and Flames player development staff member Michael Stone will join the team as an Interim Assistant Coach for the next two weeks.

Sutter will also represent Team Pacific and the Calgary Wranglers at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic next week in Coachella Valley, California. A veteran of 17 seasons, Sutter captained his respective teams for 10 seasons and retired this past summer after playing 1,090 career AHL games, recording 198 goals and 463 points. He was most recently selected as captain of the Western Conference team at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

