Game Preview: Condors v Marlies, 7 p.m.

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Toronto Marlies will meet for the final game before the AHL All-Star break and conclude their four-game season series. Bakersfield is 1-1-1 against the Marlies.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its second straight, 4-2, over the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday. The Condors now have points in three straight (2-0-1). Seth Griffith (1g-1a) and Matt Savoie (1g-1a) each had multi-point nights.

LEADING THE WAY

Griffith is t-12th in the league scoring race with 36 points (14g-22a) on the campaign.

CAM & CONNOR

The defensive pairing of Cam Dineen and Connor Carrick combined for 11 shots, an assist, and were +4 on Wednesday. They have combined for 40 points (12g-28a) on the season.

PLUS PLAYER

Matthew Savoie is the team leader in plus/minus at +12. He is 3rd in the AHL rookie scoring with 31 points (12g-19a) in 39 games. He has 19 points (8g-11a) over his last 17 games.

DOUBLE DIGIT DRAKE

Drake Caggiula scored his 10th of the season on Wednesday. He has seven points (2g-5a) over his last seven games.

DEAL-ING IT

Collin Delia is 3-1-1 in his last five decisions. He has had a .903 save percentage or better in five of his last six appearances.

RODRIGUE PUTTING IN THE HOURS

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is fifth in minutes played (1470) and second in saves (694) in the AHL.

SCORE FIRST

The Condors have scored first 24 times this season. Only Rochester with 26 opening goals has scored more. Bakersfield is 14-6-4 when opening the scoring.

A TALE OF TWO POWER PLAYS

Bakersfield scored on the power play at home for the first time on the season Wednesday. On the road, the team has the third best man advantage unit at 22.5%.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 9-1-6 (.750%) in one-goal games this season, including Sunday's 3-2 win over Coachella Valley.

BEAT THE BUDS

Bakersfield and Edmonton are each hosting Toronto tonight. It is the first such instance of the two teams hosting the same organization this season. Earlier this week, the Condors and Oilers beat Coachella Valley/Seattle on back-to-back nights and earlier this year, the organization swept Colorado on back-to-back nights.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 11-1-1-2 on the year.

TORONTO WRAPPING UP ROAD TRIP

Tonight is the 10th and final game of the Marlies three-plus week road trip. They are 7-2-0 on the trip and 8-2-1 against the Pacific Division this season.

UP NEXT

Watch Matt Savoie at the AHL All-Star Classic Sunday and Monday on NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey. (Click here for details)

The Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with two games next Friday and Saturday against Chicago. Friday is $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.

