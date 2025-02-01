Roadrunners Rally Late, Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Reign

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners' eight-game homestand didn't go as planned, but they went down swinging in Saturday's finale at Tucson Arena. Trailing 4-1 with under 10 minutes to play, the Roadrunners (19-20-2-0) scored three goals in just over seven minutes to force overtime against the Ontario Reign (25-15-1-1) before ultimately falling 5-4 in a shootout.

Cameron Hebig led the charge with his second goal of the night, jamming home the game-tying tally with 1:24 remaining. Captain Austin Poganski set up the dramatic finish with a power-play goal at 4:05, capping off his two-point night (1G, 1A). Assistant captain Travis Barron jumpstarted the comeback, burying a one-timer near the crease with 8:44 left to pull Tucson within two.

Hebig initially opened the scoring with a shorthanded strike in the first period, but Ontario's Taylor Ward responded with two goals- one late in the first and another early in the second- to give the Reign a 2-1 lead entering the final frame.

The Roadrunners had two five-on-three power-play opportunities late in the second and early in the third but couldn't capitalize, and Ontario made them pay. Jeff Malott extended the Reign's lead to 3-1 five and a half minutes into the third and struck again at the nine-minute mark to push the score to 4-1.

Despite the loss, Tucson snapped a four-game skid without a point and mounted its largest third-period comeback of the season to salvage one in the standings. The Roadrunners enter the All-Star break in eighth place in the Pacific Division with 41 points, three back of the seventh-place Bakersfield Condors for the final playoff spot.

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners came out strong and controlled possession early, which turned into a pair of quality scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes. Just over five minutes in, rookie Miko Matikka made a diving effort to keep the puck in the offensive zone and kicked it out to fellow first-year defenseman Maveric Lamoureux. The 21-year-old fired a blast from just inside the blue line as Sam Lipkin battled in front. Lipkin got a couple of whacks at the rebound, but Ontario goaltender Erik Portillo turned him aside. On the following shift, Hebig ripped a one-timer from the slot, but Portillo stood tall once again.

Tucson nearly capitalized on an odd-man rush moments later, but a centering pass from Aku Räty just missed Ben McCartney's stick above the crease. That chance led to a penalty the other way, as Räty was called for interference, giving Ontario its first power play. The Reign created a few close calls, including a one-timer from Samuel Fagemo that rang off the post.

The Roadrunners killed off the penalty but were shorthanded again after Julian Lutz was whistled for hooking. This time, Tucson took advantage of Ontario's aggressive positioning in the offensive zone. Hebig flew cross-ice on a two-on-one with McCartney and, instead of passing, ripped a wrist shot past Portillo's glove to give the Roadrunners a 1-0 lead at 11:15.

Tucson earned its first power play shortly after when Ontario's Jakub Dvořák was called for tripping. The Roadrunners nearly extended their lead when Curtis Douglas pounced on a rebound from Räty's shot with Portillo down, but the Ontario netminder managed to get just enough of his pad on the puck to keep it out.

Less than a minute after killing Tucson's power play, Ontario responded. The Reign won an offensive zone faceoff, and Ward quickly fired a shot from the left circle past Matt Villalta to tie the game 1-1 with 4:18 remaining.

SECOND PERIOD

Ward struck again early in the middle frame, netting his second goal of the night just four minutes in to give Ontario a 2-1 lead. He carried the puck into the Tucson zone off the rush and roofed a glove-side shot from below the right faceoff dot.

The Roadrunners responded with a push shortly after, highlighted by Curtis Douglas creating a strong individual effort. Douglas dangled past Ontario's Joe Hicketts into the slot and snapped a quick shot on goal, but Portillo made the stop.

Midway through the period, a high-sticking penalty against Ontario's Jack Studnicka negated the final 25 seconds of a Reign power play, giving Tucson a brief man advantage. The Roadrunners' best look came from Hebig, who powered his way to the net from the left side, but his shot was deflected away.

Tucson couldn't capitalize on the opportunity but earned another power play minutes later when Charles Hudon was called for hooking. With 41 seconds left on the man advantage, Ontario took a too-many-men penalty, setting up a five-on-three for the Roadrunners. Tucson generated a few quality chances during the extended power play, but Ontario's penalty kill held firm.

The Roadrunners found themselves on another two-man advantage in the final minute of the period after Ontario's Samuel Helenius and Glenn Gawdin took minor penalties 30 seconds apart. In the closing seconds, Egor Sokolov fired a shot from the high slot as Austin Poganski, Kailer Yamamoto, and Hebig battled for the rebound in front. Sokolov regained possession and circled behind the net for a wraparound attempt, but time expired before he could convert.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson opened the final frame with 30 seconds remaining on their five-on-three power play and nearly tied the game right away. Sokolov fired a low shot from the left circle, and while Portillo made the initial stop, he couldn't control the rebound. Sokolov and Poganski battled for the loose puck in the crease, but Portillo managed to smother it after a scramble in front.

Back at even strength, Hunter Drew broke free on a breakaway just over three minutes in. He had a step on Ontario's Caleb Jones, but the Reign defenseman recovered just in time to get a stick on Drew's shot.

Ontario extended their lead at 5:33 when Mallott redirected a Glenn Gawdin wrister from the blue line to make it 3-1. The Reign struck again midway through the period after Tucson's Artem Duda was called for cross-checking- his first career penalty. On the ensuing power play, Mallott buried his second goal of the night to give Ontario a 4-1 advantage with 11 minutes remaining.

The Roadrunners answered just over two minutes later when Barron finished off a slick feed from Douglas behind the net, tapping the puck home to cut the deficit to 4-2 with nine minutes to go.

Tucson earned another five-on-three power play shortly after, as Ontario's Andre Lee and Joe Hicketts were sent to the box. This time, the Roadrunners capitalized, with Poganski slamming home a rebound in front after Max Szuber's point shot to make it 4-3 with 4:05 remaining.

With momentum shifting, Tucson pulled goaltender Matt Villalta following the ensuing faceoff for a six-on-four advantage. The Roadrunners worked the puck around the Ontario zone, and Szuber teed up Sokolov for a one-timer from the left circle. Portillo made the save, but Hebig pounced on the rebound and buried it with 1:34 left to tie the game 4-4, completing the comeback.

OVERTIME

Tucson found themselves shorthanded early in the extra frame but successfully killed off the Ontario power play to keep their comeback hopes alive. In the final minutes of three-on-three action, Yamamoto nearly netted the game-winner with 1:26 remaining. He weaved across the slot and unleashed a rocket, but Portillo managed to get a piece of it with his stick, deflecting the puck just wide.

SHOOTOUT

The Roadrunners were unable to convert in the shootout, as both Kailer Yamamoto and Egor Sokolov were denied on their attempts. Meanwhile, Gawdin and Malott found the back of the net for Ontario to help the Reign escape Tucson with a 5-4 victory.

UP NEXT

After the All-Star Break, the Roadrunners hit the road for a season-long seven-game trip, beginning with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda next weekend. The series opens Friday at Tech CU Arena, with puck drop set for 8:30 p.m. MST. Fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

