Game #41 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #41: Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-0) vs Ontario Reign (25-14-1-1)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #51 Bobby Jo Love, #64 Adam Forbes

Linespeople: #32 Robert Fay, #74 Eric Anderson

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-0) are eager for a fresh start as they turn the page to February, looking to snap a seven-game winless streak and finish their six-game homestand on a high note. They'll get another shot at the Ontario Reign (25-14-1-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena, one night after falling 2-1 to the Reign.

Friday's loss capped a tough January for Tucson, which finished the month 3-8-1. It also marked their first defeat of the season when allowing just two goals (9-1 in such games). The Roadrunners remain in eighth place in the Pacific Division with 40 points, trailing the seventh-place Bakersfield Condors by two points for the division's final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Ontario sits third in the Pacific with 52 points, tied with second-place Coachella Valley but holding three games in hand. The Reign have won four of their last five games as they continue their push up the standings.

Three things:

Sokolov Leading the Charge

Egor Sokolov continues to be a key offensive force for Tucson and netted his 14th goal of the season on Friday to tie Cameron Hebig for the team lead. The goal was his team-leading fifth power-play goal and 10th power-play point (tied with Andrew Agozzino), marking his first goal on the man advantage since Dec. 6 against Calgary. Sokolov also leads the team with eight third-period goals and remains the only Roadrunner to score against all eight Pacific Division opponents faced this season.

Contributions from Räty & Douglas

Aku Räty and Curtis Douglas each made an impact on Friday. Räty notched his 12th assist and 18th point, ranking eighth on the team in assists and ninth in points. He also recorded his fourth power-play point (2G, 2A), ranking sixth on the team. Meanwhile, Douglas picked up his sixth assist, ninth point, and first power-play point of the season.

Special Teams Trending Up

Tucson's power play has found some rhythm, converting in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, the penalty kill has been dominant, shutting down 14 consecutive opposing power plays over the last three games. The Roadrunners will look to continue their special teams success as they aim to snap their skid against Ontario.

What's the word?

"I did like that Hunter Drew stood up for his guys. The power-play goal was great. That's encouraging. We were able to put ourselves in a position to tie the game up. So I like that we continued to fight, but we can't make these simple errors that we've been talking about. And the guys in the room have to take control of it."

Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin on his takeaways from Friday's game versus Ontario

Number to Know:

5 - Hunter Drew dropped the gloves with Luke Rowe at 5:20 of the first period on Friday, marking his fifth fight of the season. He's now tied with Curtis Douglas and Montana Onyebuchi for the team lead in fighting majors.

On the offensive side, Austin Poganski's power-play goal in the third period ended Tucson's five-game drought without a third-period goal, a positive sign as the Roadrunners look to generate more late-game offense.

Latest Transactions:

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or purchase tickets using the link here.

