Bears Get Another 5-4 Win Against Islanders

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - Ivan Miroshnichenko (1g, 2a) and Brad Hunt (0g, 3a) led the way in scoring and Ethan Bear broke a 4-4 tie as the Hershey Bears (28-12-5-0) rallied from a 3-0 deficit for an eventual 5-4 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (10-30-2-2) on Saturday night at GIANT Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The win marked Hershey's fourth consecutive win on home ice for a new season high as the Bears head into the AHL All-Star break. Hershey improved to 4-1-0-0 against Bridgeport this season.

NOTABLES:

Bridgeport took a 3-0 lead in the first period off goals from Isaiah George, Samuel Bolduc, and Chris Terry.

Bogdan Trineyev got Hershey on the board at 18:51 of the first period with his 10th of the season.

With Chris Terry in the box for a double-minor penalty 40 seconds into the middle frame, Hershey capitalized with a pair of goals on the man advantage, as Miroshnichenko (2:23) and Spencer Smallman (2:39) found the net. The 16-second span between goals was the fastest pair of goals scored by Hershey this season. Miroshnichenko also assisted on Trineyev's and Smallman's tallies.

Eetu Liukas put Bridgeport ahead 4-3 at 15:36, but Alex Limoges answered 27 seconds later with his 12th of the season to tie the game at 4-4.

Ethan Bear scored the game-winner at 6:39 of the third period, and assisted on Limoges' goal.

Mike Vecchione recorded a pair of assists for the second consecutive night.

Since the modern AHL All-Star Classic was introduced in the 1994-95 season, Hershey is now 19-9-0-0-1 in the final game before the break.

SHOTS: HER 30, BRI 24

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 20-for-24; BRI - Hunter Miska, 25-for-30

POWER PLAY: HER - 2-for-4; BRI - 0-for-1

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on how the team dug itself out of a three-goal deficit in the first period:

"You know what, getting that goal late in the first period right after the power play was finished sparked us a bit, then obviously to get the two goals on the four-minute penalty, that was huge to get tied back up, but we almost once again let it slip away on us, but when they scored we managed to come right back and score. We were trying to complicate the game the first two periods and we got some bad breaks too. Like the first two goals went off shin pads and in the net, and that's the way it's going for us right now. We have to play more of a boring-type style of hockey, just get pucks in, pucks out. We did that in the third period. We got rewarded for it. It wasn't sexy by any stretch, but at least we didn't give anything up."

Nelson on sticking with Clay Stevenson in net:

"He really settled in, made some big saves for us. He gave us confidence, made some big saves in the second period when we were going back and forth scoring goals. It's a time right now where some goals that are going in that shouldn't be going in - just from some bad breaks or bounces. But I think we can eliminate those bounces by doing some smarter things beforehand. Like I said, turnovers to the blue line are going to cost you - fourth goal was a result of that - just little things. So we've got to make sure that we're playing sound hockey and the third period, like I said, it wasn't sexy but it was effective."

Nelson on the biggest area of growth from the team since the start of the season to All-Star break:

I think that the body of work since New Years has been, with the exception of a few games, is just our guys getting engaged as a group. It was really hard - before Christmas we talked about the Calder Cup hangover, it was definitely there. I think the guys are getting more excited now and also for us as a coaching staff we're starting to plug guys into the lineup where we know this chemistry. At the start of the year it wasn't really like that. So I think that's an area of growth. We're going to be a good rush team. I think we're better on the forecheck and I think our d-zone coverage is improved, but right now the goals we're giving up are some bad bounces and we're giving up too many odd man rushes and the third period was excellent, we didn't give up any."

Nelson on Ivan Miroshnichenko delivering a second consecutive three-point night:

"It was excellent. He worked hard again tonight. This is the first time since I've coached Miro - last year and this year - that I've put him out there with the goalie pulled, and the reason why I did that is that you he's built confidence throughout the last couple of games and he deserves to be out there, and he did a really good job. That's the part of the game that has to be consistent for him, and that's the part of the game that's going to help him get back to the National Hockey League, because the points will follow. That's six points in two games? That's impressive. He's playing with Mike Sgarbossa and Mike Vecchione, and right now there's some chemistry with them."

Nelson on how prepared the group is for the remaining 27 games after the break that features 18 divisional matchups:

"Well that game on Wednesday night should prepare us, because both Wilkes and Lehigh play us hard, and we play them quite a bit. I think we understand now how good Wilkes is. Obviously we weren't at our best, but both Wilkes and Lehigh, when we play them, it's always tight to be a battle. Doesn't matter who you play, to be quite honest. Still got Charlotte playing some good hockey. We've just got to win those games and play the right way. I'm more concerned about how our team's playing than the result right now. Obviously I want to win, but I just feel with our team to play the right way, we will win. That's the biggest thing going down the stretch into the playoffs. When we're playing a good 60-minute game, where we're doing the right things out there and not cheating the game, we'll win quite a few games, for sure."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the All-Star break to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hometown Heroes Night featuring first responders recognition. Purchase tickets for the game.

