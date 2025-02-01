Scheel Extends Shutout Streak, Phillips Nets Hat Trick, as Eagles Beat Griffins 6-0

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - Colorado goaltender Adam Scheel turned in his second-consecutive shutout, stopping all 26 shots he faced, while forward Matthew Phillips posted his first hat trick of the season, as the Eagles defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-0 on Saturday. Defenseman Jacob MacDonald added a pair of power-play goals, while forward Tye Felhaber also found the back of the net. The win also capped off a two-game sweep of the Griffins and completed a five-game road trip that saw Colorado pick up seven of a possible 10 points.

Colorado would kick off the contest by netting the game's first goal, as a rebound in the low slot would be fired off of Phillips and into the back of the net. The goal was Phillips' ninth of the season and put the Eagles up 1-0 at the 4:36 mark of the first period.

A power play would set up MacDonald to light the lamp with a one-timer from the right-wing circle, doubling Colorado's advantage to 2-0 with 11:29 remaining in the opening frame.

The Eagles would strike again just 1:11 later when Phillips fielded a pass between the circles and whistled a wrister past goaltender Ville Husso, extending Colorado's advantage to 3-0.

After giving up three goals on eight shots, Husso would give way to Jack Campbell in net to begin the second period. Despite the change in the crease, the Eagles would still find success, as Phillips camped at the top of the crease and steered a centering feed past Campbell. The tally capped off Phillips' hat trick and pushed Colorado's lead to 4-0 at the 11:04 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would go on to outshoot Grand Rapids 12-5 in the period and carried their 4-0 advantage into the second intermission.

MacDonald would light the lamp for a second time on the man-advantage when he buried a one-timer from the right-wing circle, pushing Colorado's lead to 5-0 at the 8:56 mark of the third period.

Felhaber would add his name to the scoresheet when he flipped a puck over the shoulder of Campbell from the top of the crease with less than one second remaining, rounding out the 6-0 score.

Colorado outshot the Griffins by a final count of 31-26, as the Eagles finished the night going 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they host the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, February 7th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.