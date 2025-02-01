Stars Pick up Point in Second Straight Overtime Loss

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, picked up a point in a 3-2 loss against the Coachella Firebirds for their second straight overtime defeat in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Cameron Hughes picked up a rebound from Arttu Hyry and snuck a wraparound past Philipp Grubauer eight minutes into the first period. Six minutes later Kole Lind struck on the power play to double the lead for Texas on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Ben Meyers quickly answered for Coachella Valley and tucked the puck past Magnus Hellberg's blocker to cut the Stars lead in half just 44 seconds after Lind's goal. With just over two minutes remaining in the period Hellberg left the game and had to be replaced in net by Remi Poirier. The starting netminder stopped six of seven shots before exiting.

After a scoreless first fifteen minutes of the middle frame Jani Nyman tipped in a rebound on the power play to tie the game at 2-2 with five minutes left in the period.

Neither team was able to get on the board in an even-strength third period, with shots tied at 6-6, sending the game to overtime.

Daniel Sprong netted the game-winner for the Firebirds 1:53 into extra time, giving his team their second consecutive overtime win in Cedar Park.

Poirier played 44 minutes and stopped 16 of 18 shots in the overtime loss. Grubauer held the Stars to two goals on 29 shots in his first appearance for Coachella Valley after being sent down from the Seattle Kraken.

