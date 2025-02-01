Monsters Battle Back For 3-2 Victory Over Bruins
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Providence Bruins 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 24-13-3-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Bruins took the lead just 50 seconds into the first period with a goal from Joey Abate followed by a power-play tally from Max Jones at 9:22 pushing the score to 2-0. Rocco Grimaldi cut the lead with a goal on the man advantage at 15:02 off feeds from Stefan Matteau and Trey Fix-Wolansky bringing the score to 2-1 after 20 minutes. Dylan Gambrell tied the game at 8:50 of the middle frame with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Stanislav Svozil sending Cleveland to the final intermission with the score 2-2. Jordan Dumais scored his first professional goal at 3:33 of the third period assisted by Matteau and Hunter McKown putting the Monsters ahead and securing the 3-2 win.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the win while Providence's Brandon Bussi stopped 30 shots in defeat.
The Monsters head to the All-Star Break with forward Trey Fix-Wolansky representing the team in Palm Springs at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Follow the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, at 9:00 p.m. EST and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino on Monday, February 3, at 9:00 p.m. EST with full coverage on NHL Network and AHLTV on FloHockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 1 - - 3
PRO 2 0 0 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 33 1/4 2/3 15 min / 6 inf
PRO 31 1/3 3/4 19 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 29 2 13-7-4
PRO Bussi L 30 3 8-9-1
Cleveland Record: 24-13-3-3, 3rd North Division
Providence Record: 24-14-4-1, 2nd Atlantic Division
