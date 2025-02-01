Owen Pickering Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Owen Pickering has been added to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Pickering will be one of two Penguins going to Palm Springs, California for the two-day, All-Star event, along with forward Emil Bemström.

Pickering was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (21st overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In his first full year of professional hockey, the 21-year-old native of St. Adolph, Manitoba has registered one goal in 15 games this season.

Pickering also appeared in 25 NHL games for Pittsburgh this year. He skated in his NHL debut on Nov. 16, 2024 against the San Jose Sharks, and he logged three points (1G-2A) in those 25 contests.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino Classic will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Sunday's events feature the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest, and Monday marks the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. Both events begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. Bemström will skate for the Atlantic Division All-Stars on both days.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic, as well as every minute of Penguins action this season, can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey.

