Romanov Makes 45 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Knights
February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) carried a 1-0 lead into the third period on Saturday night at a sold-out Tech CU Arena for Pink in the Rink Night but failed to close out the Henderson Silver Knights (15-27-2-0), falling 2-1 in a shootout. In the loss, Georgi Romanov made 45 saves.
In the first, the Knights outshot the Barracuda 10-7, but Donavan Houle (10) snuck beyond the defense and beat Carl Lindbom with a forehand-to-backhand move.
In the second, both teams put 11 shots on net, but the game remained 1-0 after 40 minutes.
Down by a goal the Knights would finally beat Romanov on the power play as Mason Morrelli (9) ramped in a Gage Quinney pass at 12:34.
In the extra session, the Barracuda were called for a penalty 12 seconds into the OT, but managed to kill it off. The two teams combined for nine shots in the five-minute period, but we would need a shootout to decide it.
In the bottom of the fifth round, Matyas Sapovaliv scored the only goal, sealing the Knights 2-1 come-from-behind victory.
The Barracuda continue their homestand on Friday, Feb. 7 (7:30 p.m.) as they host the Tucson Roadrunners. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets. Can't make the game? Watch on NBC Sports California.
