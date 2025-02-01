Romanov Makes 45 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Knights

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (23-13-2-3) carried a 1-0 lead into the third period on Saturday night at a sold-out Tech CU Arena for Pink in the Rink Night but failed to close out the Henderson Silver Knights (15-27-2-0), falling 2-1 in a shootout. In the loss, Georgi Romanov made 45 saves.

In the first, the Knights outshot the Barracuda 10-7, but Donavan Houle (10) snuck beyond the defense and beat Carl Lindbom with a forehand-to-backhand move.

In the second, both teams put 11 shots on net, but the game remained 1-0 after 40 minutes.

Down by a goal the Knights would finally beat Romanov on the power play as Mason Morrelli (9) ramped in a Gage Quinney pass at 12:34.

In the extra session, the Barracuda were called for a penalty 12 seconds into the OT, but managed to kill it off. The two teams combined for nine shots in the five-minute period, but we would need a shootout to decide it.

In the bottom of the fifth round, Matyas Sapovaliv scored the only goal, sealing the Knights 2-1 come-from-behind victory.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Friday, Feb. 7 (7:30 p.m.) as they host the Tucson Roadrunners. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets. Can't make the game? Watch on NBC Sports California.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.