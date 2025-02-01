Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3, in Overtime

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch forward Dylan Duke vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Rochester Americans, 4-3, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are now 18-15-6-4 on the season and 2-3-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 19-of-23 shots. Felix Sandstrom earned the win stopping 36-of-39 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-4.

The Crunch were first on the board 11:50 into the game. Jujhar Khaira sent a feed out from along the end board for Ryder Korczak to one-time past Sandstrom as he cut down the slot. The Amerks responded and tied the game just 1:17 later. Mason Jobst was in front of the net to tip in Lukas Rousek's shot from the right point.

Syracuse regained the lead halfway through the middle frame. Max Groshev stole the puck, stick handled across the slot and sniped a wrister as he reached the left circle. For the second time, Rochester quickly responded and Noah Ostlund evened the score with a wrister from the left circle while on the power play.

The Crunch took their third lead of the game early in the third period. Dylan Duke got a stick on Steven Santini's right-point shot and deflected it past Sandstrom. With 3:16 remaining in the game, Brett Murray knotted the score, 3-3, with a long shot from the blue line through traffic to eventually force overtime.

Isak Rosén scored the game-winner for Rochester just 29 seconds into the overtime period.

The Crunch head into AHL All-Star break this week and are back in action on Friday when they host the Utica Comets.

Crunchables: Max Crozier played in his 100th professional game tonight...Ryder Korczak recorded his first Crunch goal tonight...Dylan Duke has goals in back-to-back games.

