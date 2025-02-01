Moose Blanked by Wolves

February 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (12-25-1-1) fell 6-0 to the Chicago Wolves (23-16-2-0) on Saturday. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday.

Bradly Nadeau opened the scoring for the Wolves seven minutes into the first frame to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Nadeau struck again six minutes later, to establish a two-goal lead for the Wolves. Sahil Panwar snuck one past Kaapo Kähkönen with just under five minutes remaining in the frame, making it a 3-0 game for the Wolves. Kähkönen made 10 saves on 13 shots in the Manitoba crease, and Spencer Martin made six saves for Chicago.

The Wolves added two more goals to their total during the middle frame, while holding the Moose off the scoresheet. Austin Wagner put one past Domenic DiVincentiis, who took over the Moose crease from Kähkönen, just 45 seconds into the period. Noel Gunler found the goal column three minutes later, bringing Chicago's lead to 5-0. DiVincentiis made 10 stops on 12 shots for Manitoba, and Martin made nine saves in the Chicago end.

Panwar scored his second tally of the night three minutes into the final frame, adding a sixth goal for the Wolves. An altercation between the teams with 8:28 remaining saw the officials hand out 10 misconducts to those involved, including Chicago netminder Spencer Martin. Ruslan Khazheyev took over in the Chicago net. Khazheyev made six saves to hold the Moose goalless and solidify the 6-0 win for the Wolves. DiVincentiis wrapped with 21 saves for Manitoba, with Martin and Khazheyev making a combined 25 saves for the joint shutout.

Moose captain Dominic Toninato (Click for full interview)

"We didn't do the little things, we made it pretty easy for those guys. We let them skate around us and make plays, and we left our goalies out to dry."

Dominic Toninato led the Moose with five shots on goal

The 165 penalty minutes recorded by the teams is the most in the AHL this season. The previous high was 74.

The Moose return home after the AHL All-Star break to face off against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Feb. 8. Puck drop for Manitoba Made Day is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

