Admirals Raise over $310,000 for Charity in 23-24

June 25, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that they have raised over $310,000 for charitable causes during the 2023-24 Season.

"We are proud to be able to give back to the community in such a meaningful way," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "We are grateful to our amazing fans for showing their support for theses causes and we know that the impact that this money will have will be significant."

The single biggest donation the team makes each season is the annual Charity Game, where $3 from each ticket sold goes back to a local charity, which was Children's Wisconsin this season. That game on March 3rd was one of two sell-outs for the year and raised over $28,000 from the team alone. Then team partners Landmark Credit Union contributed more than $50,000 for that game and Northwestern Mutual added $9,444 for a total nearly $90,000.

Another large part of the team's charitable support came from the Community Partners program, which was designed to pair the team with local companies to raise money based on the accumulation of stats throughout the year, i.e, $10 for each Admirals goal. That amount is match by the Admirals Power Play Foundation and benefits the companies' charity of choice. It also includes the Ads Chuck-a-Puck program, which is presented by Potawatomi Casino Hotel.

This year's partners and their respective charities included:

Traction Factory, $50 per power play goal during the regular season and $100 per power play goal in the playoffs benefitting ABCD (After Breast Cancer Diagnosis). Baker Tilly, $1 per save during the regular season and $2 from every save in the playoffs benefitting the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation - Wisconsin Chapter Continental Properties, $15 per assist, benefitting Ronald McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin Associated Bank, $75 per power-play goal benefitting The Hunger Task Force Rite Hite, $2 from every shot on goal to The Clinical Cancer Center at Froedert Hospital.

The Admirals also hosted a pair of jersey auctions this season where the team wears specially designed jerseys and then auction them off via silent auction. The team raised over $80,000 during these two games and that money raised benefitted the Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin, Braxton Project, All My Friends, Inc and the Admirals Power Play Foundation.

In addition the money raised during Chuck-a-Puck, where fans purchase a foam puck for $1 and throw it at a target on the ice to win prizes, was donated to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee, COA Youth and Family Centers, YWCA, and the Abilities Center.

