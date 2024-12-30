Dennis Hildeby Named AHL Player of the Week

December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies goaltender Dennis Hildeby has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape / AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 29.

Hildeby, 23, stopped 66 of 69 shots in his two starts this past week for the Marlies with a 1.50 goals against average and a 0.957 save percentage. He picked up his first shutout of the season on December 26 with a 3-0 win over the Belleville Senators.

The Jarfalla, Sweden native is 4-2-2 this season with a 2.42 goals against average and 0.916 save percentage. Hildeby made his NHL debut this season on October 10 and was originally selected in the fourth round (122 nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft by the Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, BobbyMcMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll. Game notes: Game Summary Game Sheet Photos SCrums Player News AHL

