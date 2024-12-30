Syracuse Crunch to Hold Racing Night Presented by J. Gordon Contracting January 4

December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Racing Night presented by J. Gordon Contracting when the team hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.

Racing Night will bring the thrill of professional DIRTcar racing to the Upstate Medical University Arena. Memorial Hall will be transformed into a lively Midway and the night will include a ceremonial puck drop and racing activities.

As part of Racing Night, local DIRTcar Racing drivers Tim Sears Jr., Marcus Dinkins, Amy Holland, Andrew Buff and Matt Janczuk will be in attendance. Fans can meet the drivers for photos and autographs in Memorial Hall before the game

Tickets for Racing Night are on sale now for $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/racing. Every ticket purchased for Racing Night grants one entry to win four tickets to the Super DIRTCar series Summerfest event at Brewerton Speedway on Aug. 18 along with a signed hat from the previous championship series. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at Guest Services during the game for $5, cash only.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

