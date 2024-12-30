Game Day Preview - CGY vs ABB

December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Last game of the year.

The Wranglers are back home after the holidays, taking on the Abbotsford Canucks Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6 p.m.

The Matchup

This is the second time the teams are seeing each other following the Wranglers home-opener, double-header, where they split.

Since then, the Wranglers have built a 20-9-1 record, sitting atop the Pacific and the league, despite their recent losses against Henderson, Ontario, and Coachella Valley.

The Canucks are entering the matchup seventh in the Pacific Division, with a 14-12-0 record.

Abbotsford enters the battle following a back-to-back 4-2 losses against the Tucson Roadrunners Dec. 20 and 21.

The 'Best Of The West' tensions are high, with three Vancouver teams coming into the 'Dome in the span of three days (NLL's Vancouver Warriors, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Canucks).

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins is just one goal shy of 20 this season

The centerman, who posted 32 points last year with the Wranglers, has already tallied 19 goals and 31 points this season. He sits third in league scoring.

Kerins is also five games away from having played 100 in the league.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki is leading the charge for the Canucks, notching 15 points (11g, 4a) in 18 games.

How to Watch

