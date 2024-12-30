Admirals Scared off by Monsters
December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals dropped their final game of 2024, falling to the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 on Monday night at Panther Arena.
Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the Ads lone goal, his seventh of the season which is a new career high.
Cleveland jumped out to a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Owen Sillinger and Justin Pearson. Sillinger picked up his eighth goal of the season at the 8:41 mark of the first period on a Cleveland power-play and then Pearson deflected a shot from the blue line that just trickled over the goal line at 7:03 of the second.
The Admirals cut the lead in half on Wiesblatt's tally with 1:36 to go in the second. The play started with long stretch pass from Chad Nychuk deep in the Ads zone up to Kyle Marino at the red line. Marino then chipped it to a streaking Wiesblatt who got behind the Cleveland defense and roofed it over the shoulder of netminder Jet Greaves.
However, the Monsters got two goals early in the third period to push their lead to 4-1. Former Admiral Rocco Grimaldi scored at 1:28 of the third and that was followed by Daemon Hunt with another power-play marker at 6:10.
The Ads had three power-play opportunities in the third but couldn't convert.
The Admirals are now off until 2025 when they will play host to the Iowa Wild on Friday, January 3rd at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
