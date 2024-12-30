Matchups with Marlies Make for a Difficult Week as Belleville Sens Approach 2025

December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The period between Christmas and the New Year is always a strange one.

It was also a difficult week for the Belleville Senators after two losses to the division-rival Toronto Marlies. Those results have Belleville sitting in sixth place in the AHL's North Division entering the week, though they're just three points back of Syracuse for fifth, and within 10 points of the division's top three teams, with 46 games to play in the season.

The Sens will cap the new year tomorrow (Tuesday, December 31, 2024) against the Utica Comets, before heading to Syracuse and Utica this coming weekend.

Thursday, December 31, 2024: Belleville Senators - 0 @ Toronto Marlies - 3

The Belleville Senators' run of positive results on Boxing Day in Toronto came to an end on Thursday, thanks to Dennis Hildeby's solid performance in the Marlies' net. The 6'7" Swede stopped all 31 shots the Senators sent his way, leading to a 3-0 Belleville defeat in the Boxing Day Classic. The loss drops Belleville's record on the season to 13-8-0-4 and 4-2-0-0 on Boxing Day.

Saturday, December 28, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Toronto Marlies - 4

It's been a tough couple of games against the Toronto Marlies, for the Belleville Senators, who fell 4-3 to their provincial rivals on home ice. The defeat came just a couple of days after the Marlies beat the Sens in Toronto, in the annual Boxing Day Classic. The game was taken in by 4,361 fans at CAA Arena, the second-largest crowd in franchise history. Zack MacEwen, Garrett Pilon, and Hayden Hodgson scored for the Senators, while Malcolm Subban stopped 20 shots in the defeat.

Highlight of the Week:

Power forward Zack MacEwen makes his second appearance on our Highlight of the Week, after a flicking the puck over a defender, gloving it down, and snapping his fifth goal of the season past Dennis Hildeby.

Transactions:

Dec.27/24 - #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.27/24 - #31 Michael Simpson (G) - Recalled from loan to Orlando (ECHL)

Dec.27/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.27/24 - #10 Zack Ostapchuk (F) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.27/24 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.28/24 - #33 Djibril Toure (D) - Returned on loan from Orlando (ECHL)

Dec.28/24 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Click here for a full list of Belleville Sens transactions.

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 19 - #4 Jeremy Davies (D) (T-5th in AHL Defencemen Points)/ #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Goals: 12 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (T-6th in AHL Goals)

Assists: 16 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Power Play Goals: 7 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F) (2nd in AHL PPG)

Plus/Minus: +12 - #21 Max Guenette (D) (T-5th in AHL +/-)

Penalty Minutes: 37 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D)

Goals Against Average: 2.43 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .901 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Belleville Sens will play three games this week, starting tomorrow at home against the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils). They'll then finish the week, and begin the 2025 calendar-year with a visit to Syracuse to take on the Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and a return-trip to Utica.

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 3:00 p.m. ET (New Year's Eve Kids Countdown)

Friday, January 3, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2024 - Belleville Senators @ Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

