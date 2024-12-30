Cleveland Knocks Milwaukee 4-1 to Start Holiday Road Trip

December 30, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirlas 4-1 on Monday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-9-1-2 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Owen Sillinger knocked in the only goal of the first frame at the 8:41 mark while on the power play with Luca Del Bel Belluz and Rocco Grimaldi grabbing assists to send Cleveland into the first intermission up 1-0. Justin Pearson doubled the Monsters' lead in the second period to make it 2-0 off a feed from Del Bel Belluz at 7:03. But the Admirals pulled within a goal at 18:14 by Ozzy Wiesblatt to make it 2-1 through 40 minutes. Del Bel Belluz picked up his third assist of the night on a goal from Grimaldi just 1:28 into the final frame to put the Monsters up 3-1. Then at 6:10 Daemon Hunt scored on the man-advantage with Corson Ceulemans and Roman Ahcan getting the helpers to close out a 4-1 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Matthew Murray stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop on Tuesday, December 31, at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 2 - - 4

MIL 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 2/4 5/5 10 min / 5 inf

MIL 34 0/5 2/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 33 1 9-5-3

MIL Murray L 23 4 8-4-3

Cleveland Record: 18-9-1-2, 2nd North Division

Milwaukee Record: 14-10-1-3, 4th Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.