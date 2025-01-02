Alex Steeves Named AHL Player of the Month
January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Alex Steeves has been selected as AHL Player of the Month for December.
Steeves, 25, recorded seven goals and nine assists in 10 games with a plus-nine rating through the month of December. He had five multi-point games including back-to-back three-point outings on Dec. 10 and Dec. 14. Steeves became the Marlies all-time points leader on Dec. 7, recording his 169th point with a power play goal. He is currently tied for fourth in goals (16) and tied for 11th in points (16-12-28) in the AHL in 21 games.
The Eden Prairie,Minnesota native has 182 points (85 goals, 97 assists) in 209 career AHL games, all with the Marlies. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Games in 2024. Steeves has appeared in 11 games with the Toronto Maples Leafs, recording one assist. He originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on March 28, 2021.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 2nd, 2025 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Dinosaur Night Presented by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) January 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Steeves, Hryckowian, Garand Named AHL Award Winners for December - AHL
- Alex Steeves Named AHL Player of the Month - Toronto Marlies
- Stars Forward Justin Hryckowian Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack's Dylan Garand Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Ink Defenseman Chris Ortiz to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday, January 5 - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Arttu Hyry from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Carlsson's OT Winner Lifts Barracuda Past Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- San Jose Tips Gulls in OT - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.