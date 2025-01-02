Alex Steeves Named AHL Player of the Month

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Alex Steeves has been selected as AHL Player of the Month for December.

Steeves, 25, recorded seven goals and nine assists in 10 games with a plus-nine rating through the month of December. He had five multi-point games including back-to-back three-point outings on Dec. 10 and Dec. 14. Steeves became the Marlies all-time points leader on Dec. 7, recording his 169th point with a power play goal. He is currently tied for fourth in goals (16) and tied for 11th in points (16-12-28) in the AHL in 21 games.

The Eden Prairie,Minnesota native has 182 points (85 goals, 97 assists) in 209 career AHL games, all with the Marlies. He was selected to the AHL All-Star Games in 2024. Steeves has appeared in 11 games with the Toronto Maples Leafs, recording one assist. He originally signed with Toronto as a free agent on March 28, 2021.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs.Since 2005, 84 players have dressed for the Maple Leafs following their first appearance as a Marlie, including Dennis Hildeby, Nikita Grebenkin, Bobby McMann, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Marshall Rifai, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

