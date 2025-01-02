Dallas Stars Recall Forward Arttu Hyry from Texas Stars

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander) Texas Stars forward Arttu Hyry(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled forward Arttu Hyry from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hyry, 23, earned his first NHL call-up after posting 26 points (14-12&) in 29 games with Texas, ranking second on the team in goals (14) and plus/minus rating (+10), while sharing third in points (26). He currently has a 10-game point streak dating back to Dec. 7, marking the second longest streak in the AHL this season and one-game shy of matching a team record. The Stars center has goals in three straight games and recorded his first pro hat trick Dec. 29 at Manitoba in a 6-2 win.

The Oulu, Finland native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on April 14, 2024.

Texas returns home for its first two games of 2025. The Stars host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

