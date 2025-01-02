Chicago Outlasts Iowa 3-2 at Allstate Arena

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild held leads early in the first and second periods, but the Chicago Wolves came back to take a 3-2 win at Allstate Arena on Thursday night. Caedan Bankier and Michael Milne scored for Iowa in the loss.

Bankier found the back of the net 6:16 into the game. After Luke Toporowski won the puck on the backcheck, Jack Peart found Bankier with a stretch pass and Bankier slid the puck around Spencer Martin (26 saves) on the forehand.

Iowa outshot Chicago 6-5 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Wolves equalized 2:32 into the middle frame when Aleksi Heimosalmi set up Austin Wagner for a tap-in finish behind Samuel Hlavaj (21 saves).

Milne restored Iowa's one-goal lead 1:52 later when he received a centering pass from Ryan Sandelin, hesitated at the top of the crease, and elevated a forehand shot under the crossbar. Hunter Haight earned an assist on Milne's goal.

Ethan Keppen pulled Chicago even again at 5:50 with a one-timer past Hlavaj.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 17-13 through two periods.

Heimosalmi scored the eventual game-winner 2:49 into the third with a wrister from the left faceoff dot.

Iowa outshot Chicago 28-24. The Wild finished scoreless on three power play chances while the Wolves went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. to visit the Milwaukee Admirals

