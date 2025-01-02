Penguins Ink Defenseman Chris Ortiz to PTO

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defensemen Chris Ortiz to a professional tryout agreement.

Ortiz has played 28 games this season for the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. The 23-year-old leads the team with 25 assists, and he paces the club's blueliners with 27 points. Twelve of his assists have come on the power play, which ranks third overall in the league.

Ortiz dressed once for the Penguins this season on Dec. 11, 2023, a home victory over the Charlotte Checkers. In 23 career AHL games, all as a Penguin, Ortiz picked up one goal and four assists for five points.

In 195 ECHL contests with Wheeling and the Trois-Rivičres Lions, the Boisbriand, Québec native has 134 points (22G-112A). He has led his team's defensemen in assists at the end of two of his three pro seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 3, against Charlotte. The Penguins' first game of 2025 marks another WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Fan Friday. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light, and two Penguins players will be signing postgame autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Puck drop between the Penguins and Checkers is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

