San Jose Tips Gulls in OT

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls open 2025 by grabbing a standings point after falling 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda tonight. San Diego now has points in six of their last seven home games at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Sam Colangelo makes it back-to-back games with a goal netting his 12 th of the season. Colangelo is tied for the AHL rookie lead in goals while his 12-9=21 points lead all Gulls skaters.

Nico Myatovic scored his second goal of the season.

Jan Mysak buried a third period penalty shot (first of career) and tallied his sixth assist of the campaign and for his second consecutive game with a goal and an assist.

Roland McKeown registered his 10 th assist of the season and his 8-10=18 points pace all Gulls blueliners.

Tristan Luneau earned his seventh assist of the year.

Calle Clang stopped 25-of-29 shots.

The Gulls hit the road this weekend to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday night (7 p.m.) and the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday (5 p.m.).

Head coach Matt McIlvane      

On tonight's start vs. San Jose

Felt like there was a lot of strong play in the first period, certainly not perfect play. Felt like there was a lot of strong play. Going down one-nothing is not the way you want to start. Being able to come back and even to the score by the end of the first period is a great way to go into the locker room. We felt like we had a stronger start than we did against Bakersfield, for sure.

On getting goals from up and down the lineup

We found ways to score. We scored at the end of a penalty kill line rush that ends up in a breakaway. We scored off of an offensive zone grind shift. They broke down, and Nico [Myatovic] put that thing right in the top corner. And then a controlled breakout that turns into a penalty shot is a big-time effort by Jan [Mysak] to be able to put that thing in the back of the net.

On the team's physical style of play

Against a team like San Jose, they transition so well, so if you can grind them for a while, they're a little bit more tired for their transition play and that was certainly part of the game plan. I thought we executed it fairly well, not enough to be able to get the victory at the end. The story of the game, for me, in the end, is not being able to hold on to leads and close it out.

On Friday's matchup with Ontario

We know what to expect. There's a really strong opponent, difficult to play against. It'll be a challenge for us to be on top of them, suffocate their speed, and we're going to have to limit their power play opportunities as well.

Center Jan Mysak     

On how the team started this game better than the last

[It was] definitely better than the last game. [It] had a better structure, you know. It was better, for sure, but we didn't get a result we wanted.

On what they're taking from tonight's game before going on the road

I think there was still a lot of good things. I would keep the peddle down and you know, even if we didn't get a result what we wanted, it was still decent game.

On the team's penalty kill

We had a lot of meetings about that. I think definitely we got better on that [penalty kill].

On his first career penalty shot

I kind of knew what I was going to do and pick the spot where I'm going to shoot. It was kind of from the moment.

On how they're preparing for the road trip

Same thing. I think we will have the same preparation and we'll be ready for sure.

