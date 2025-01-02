World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday, January 5

(Hershey, PA) - Ring in the New Year and start 2025 with the heartwarming event that sees thousands upon thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals flying through the air at a hockey game in an incredible act of generosity and charity. Furry and fuzzy stuffies of all kinds will be raining down onto the ice at GIANT Center during the Hershey Bears hockey game this Sunday, January 5 to benefit local charities and children in need.

Teddy Bear Tosses are well-known promotional events for minor league hockey teams, but there is no Teddy Bear Toss like the Hershey Bears GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, set to take place this Sunday afternoon as the Bears host the Providence Bruins with a 3 p.m. ET puck drop. The Bears are the hockey WORLD RECORD holders for the Teddy Bear Toss, collecting 74,599 stuffed animals at last year's event in a site that truly must be seen.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local and regional organizations, including Schreiber Pediatric, Vista Autism Services, Middletown School District, Gigi's Playhouse Lancaster, Central PA Food Bank, Off the Streets, Palmyra Lions Club, Milton and Catherine Hershey Schools, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, the Sweigart Family Foundation has pledged to donate a sum to the Children's Miracle Network which will match the number of stuffed animals thrown on the ice.

Hershey's annual GIANT Teddy Bear Toss has collected 464,107 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

