Wolf Pack's Dylan Garand Named AHL Goaltender of the Month

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today that Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand has been named the league's Goaltender of the Month for December.

Garand, 22, appeared in six games during the month, posting a record of 4-2-0 with a .958 save percentage, a 1.35 goals-against average, and two shutouts. He made 24 saves on Dec. 6 to blank the Rockford IceHogs in a 4-0 victory, then stopped 31 shots to shutout the Hershey Bears on Dec. 11.

The native of Victoria, BC, posted a 167:02 shutout streak, spanning over four games. The streak began at the 6:32 mark of the second period on Dec. 4 against the Bridgeport Islanders and went until the 3:34 mark of the third period on Dec. 14 against the Laval Rocket.

On Dec. 20, Garand made a career-high 43 saves on 44 shots and was named the first star of the Wolf Pack's 1-0 loss to the Providence Bruins.

Garand is the first Wolf Pack goaltender to be named the league's Goaltender of the Month since Igor Shesterkin in October 2019.

He is the sixth goaltender in franchise history to receive the honor, joining Shesterkin, Matt Zaba (February 2009), Al Montoya (February 2007), Jason LaBarbera (October 2004), and Milan Hnilicka (March 2000).

Garand was selected in the fourth round, 103 rd overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

