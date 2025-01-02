Curtis McKenzie, Zac Dalpe Named 2025 AHL All-Star Classic Playing Captains

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ...American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Texas Stars forward Curtis McKenzie and Charlotte Checkers forward Zac Dalpe have been selected as the playing captains for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.

A 12th-year pro from Golden, B.C., McKenzie has played in 612 games in the AHL with Texas, Chicago and Utica, recording 186 goals and 279 assists for 465 points. Now in his fifth year as captain of the Stars, McKenzie won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie in 2013-14, capturing a Calder Cup championship that season as well. He made additional Calder Cup Finals appearances with Texas in 2018 and with Chicago in 2019, and has tallied 65 points in 90 career postseason games in the AHL. Chosen by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie has played 99 games in the NHL with the parent Stars. This will be his first trip to the AHL All-Star Classic.

Dalpe is in his seventh season with the Charlotte Checkers (2010-13, 2021-) and his 15th professional campaign overall. He has totaled 220 goals and 173 assists for 393 points in 574 career AHL contests with Charlotte, Cleveland, Iowa, Rochester, Utica and Albany, serving as team captain of the Monsters (2019-21) and Checkers (2021-). Selected in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the native of Paris, Ont., has also played 168 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, Minnesota, Columbus and Florida, and skated in the Stanley Cup Final with the Panthers in 2023. For Dalpe, who was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2010-11, this will be his first AHL All-Star Classic appearance.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

