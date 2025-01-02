Carlsson's OT Winner Lifts Barracuda Past Gulls

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-10-0-2) twice erased one-goal deficits in the third period on Wednesday night at the Pechanga Arena before upending the San Deigo Gulls (9-17-2-2), 4-3, in overtime. Lucas Carlsson notched a pair of goals in the game, including the game winner at 3:29 of the extra session. Carlsson has now scored four times in his last three contests.

In the first, the Barracuda managed to open the scoring at 12:21 as Carlsson (6) backhanded in his third goal in the last three games, going upstairs from the slot. On the tally, Thomas Bordeleau collected the secondary assist, his 100th pro point, and in the process extended his assists streak to four games. The Barracuda had a chance to push their lead on the only power play of the period, but just as the man advantage expired, Sam Colangelo (12) received a headman pass that led to a breakaway, and the rookie would rip in his team-leading 12th goal of the year at 19:21.

In the second, the Barracuda outshot the Gulls 11-10 and drew the only penalty, but after failing to clear their end late in the frame, San Jose would give up the go-ahead goal at 17:31 when Nico Myatovic (2) sniped in a short-side shot from the left wing.

Down by a goal entering the third, the Barracuda found a way to tie it when Jack Thompson veered a pass to Tristen Robins (4) who directed the puck in off the backhand at 3:40. Four minutes later, Jan Mysak (6) would slip behind the defense and draw a penalty shot for the Gulls, scoring on the opportunity. At 9:11, the Barracuda would once again find a way to tie it as Donavan Houle (6) swiped in a rebound on the back post.

After neither team would score again in regulation, the Barracuda would outshoot the Gulls 3-1 in overtime, and at 3:29, Carlsson received a pass from Ethan Cardwell, waited out San Diego netminder Calle Clang, before snapping a shot into the open net. With the win, the Barracuda are now 2-0 in overtime and 2-1-0-1 versus the Gulls.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Jan. 4 (6 p.m.) for CudaMania presented by GalaxyCon. The wrestling-themed game will feature a special guest appearance by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

