Stars Forward Justin Hryckowian Named AHL Rookie of the Month

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Justin Hryckowian has been named the league's Rookie of the Month for December.

Hryckowian, 23, compiled 10 points (7-3=10) and a +8 rating during December, including two different two-goal games and points in seven of the 10 games he played for Texas. The rookie center also made his NHL debut Dec. 29 and played two games for Dallas. Hryckowian currently shares the AHL's rookie lead with 12 goals and 26 points (12-14&) in 27 games, while leading all first-years and ranking third league-wide with a +17 rating. He is the first Texas player to receive Rookie of the Month honors since Logan Stankoven (November 2023).

The L'lle-Bizard, Quebec native was originally undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with Dallas on March 19, 2024, following three seasons at Northeastern University, where he was captain in 2023-24 and was twice voted the Hockey East conference's best defensive forward. He joined Texas at the end of last season, recording three points in 12 regular-season games and four points in seven contests during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The AHL also announced today that Toronto Marlies forward Alex Steeves was named December's Player of the Month and Hartford Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand was chosen as December's Goaltender of the Month.

Steeves recorded 16 points (7-9=16) in 10 games for Toronto last month after returning to the Marlies on Dec. 6 from a three-week stint in the NHL. Garand went 4-2-0 in December with a 1.35 goals-against average, a .958 save percentage and two shutouts for Hartford, allowing just eight total goals in six appearances.

2024-25 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.