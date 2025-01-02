Battle of Netminders Ends in Monsters 1-0 Shootout Loss to Griffins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 1-0 in a shootout on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 18-10-1-3 and in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Monsters goaltender Jet Greaves and Griffins netminder Ville Husso held the game scoreless through regulation forcing the teams into extra time. Despite several scoring chances for Cleveland in the overtime frame, Grand Rapids claimed the win in the first round of a shootout with the lone goal from Joe Snively bringing the score to 1-0.

Cleveland's Greaves made 35 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Husso stopped 31 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to face the Toronto Marlies for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, January 4, at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

The Monsters travel to face the Toronto Marlies for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop on Saturday, January 4, at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 0 0 0 0

GR 0 0 0 0 1 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 0/3 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

GR 36 0/3 3/3 15 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves OT 35 0 1-3 9-5-3

GR Husso L 31 0 0-3 6-1-0

Cleveland Record: 18-10-1-3, 2nd North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 20-9-3-0, 1st Central Division

