Blackhawks Announce Roster Moves

January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Colton Dach from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Joey Anderson to Rockford.

Anderson, 26, skated in 18 games with Chicago this season and recorded one assist. Last year, the Roseville, MN native collected 16 points (7g, 9a) with the IceHogs during 14 games played.

Dach, 21, has suited up in 30 games with Rockford during the 2024-25 campaign, posting a career-high 12 goals. He's also recorded 13 assists for 25 points. Dach's 13 helpers share first among all IceHogs skaters, while his 12 goals and 25 points each rank second on the club.

The IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, January 4th. The puck drops in Rosemont at 7pm CT.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs again on Wednesday, January 8th. Rockford takes on Texas for Salute to Elvis Night! Click here for tickets.

