IceHogs Annual Garage Sale: June 13 & 14

May 13, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will be holding the team's annual Garage Sale as a two-day event again this year on Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14.

Dates/Times:

Friday, June 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 14, 9 a.m. - Noon

Location:

Rockford IceHogs Team Store at BMO Center (enter at Chestnut & Church Street doors)

This end-of-year tradition gives fans the opportunity to buy discounted IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks apparel and collectibles, as well as game-used sticks and player locker name plates.

Fans interested in purchasing game-worn IceHogs jerseys will have the opportunity to do so again this year to support the IceHogs "Seats for Kids" program. For each jersey purchased through this program, tickets will be donated in your name to bring underserved and underprivileged children to a Rockford IceHogs game at the BMO Center during the 2025-26 season. Thanks to the generosity of fans supporting this program last season, we were able to provide tickets at no charge to kids from local school districts and community centers, Rockford Park District programs, Milestone, Mosaic, Rock House Kids, and Rockford Rescue Mission, among others.

All sales at the Garage Sale event will be credit card only. No cash will be accepted.

Please save the dates and we hope to see you at the Team Store June 13 and 14!







American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.