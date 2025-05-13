2024-25 CAA Chuck-A-Puck Raises Nearly $51,000 to Support Bay of Quinte Community Groups

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce the results of the club's 2024-25 CAA Chuck-A-Puck program, which this season has raised a total of $50,816.55 to support various community groups, teams, or organizations from across the Bay of Quinte Region.

This season, volunteers from 15 different organizations took time to pack and sell pucks before and during their select Belleville Sens game, with those organizations receiving all of the funds raised, plus a $1,000 donation courtesy of CAA.

Donations raised this year bring the CAA Chuck-A-Puck total to more than $185,000 since the Senators began play in Belleville during the 2017-18 season, with this season's total being the highest in a season so far.

"We're incredibly proud of the success of this season's CAA Chuck-a-Puck program and the record amount of funds raised thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of our fans, and our partners at CAA South Central Ontario," said John Mathers, VP of Business Operations. "This initiative continues to be a fun and impactful way for our community to come together and support local causes, and we're grateful to CAA and everyone who participated for making it a record-breaking season for this fundraiser."

The organizations supported this past season include - Epic and Onside, Belleville Bearcats, Warkworth Minor Hockey, Belleville Minor Hockey, Belleville Lion's Club, Belleville Bulldogs Rugby, NEO Young Kings, Belleville Christian School, Quinte Mohawk School Nutrition Program, Community Development Council of Quinte, Belleville Navy League, Belleville Ravens Volleyball, Quinte Child Care Centre, Quinte West Volunteer Firefighters, and Quinte Royals Baseball.

Information on the 2025-26 Chuck-A-Puck Program will be announced later this summer, with more details on the Belleville Sens community impact expected to be released this month.

