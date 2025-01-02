Zac Dalpe Named Playing Captain for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
January 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Zac Dalpe has been named one of the playing captains for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley.
The captains for the AHL All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.
The Checkers captain has logged 574 AHL games over his career - accumulating 393 points (220g, 173a) along the way - and another 168 at the NHL level.
The 35-year-old is Charlotte's franchise leader in goals (131), ranks second in games played (362) and third in points (238) and has been the team's captain since returning to the organization in the 2021-22 season.
Dalpe - who has been out with injury since Dec. 21 - is the first player in franchise history to earn this honor. Joining him as the other playing captain for the AHL All-Star Classic - which will take place on Feb. 2 and 3 in Coachella Valley - is Texas' Curtis McKenzie
