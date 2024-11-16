Wilson's 37 Saves Guides Icemen to 4-2 Win Over Atlanta

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Game Summary:

1st Period:

- The first period of Icemen Hockey saw minimal offensive flair from Jacksonville. However, the Icemen showcased impressive defensive ability. Part of this success is due to new Jacksonville goalie Brian Wilson. Wilson, seeing his first action in an Icemen uniform, gave up an early goal to the Gladiators coming from Joey Cipollone making the score 1-0 in favor of Atlanta.

However, Wilson would continue to have an excellent remainder of the first despite giving up this solo goal. Wilson ended the first period with 14 total saves on 15 shots on goal. Jacksonville attempted to gain the upper hand with an early powerplay stemming from Atlanta's Dylan Carabia Roughing call (minor) and an Andrew Jarvis Holding call (minor). Atlanta's goalie Drew DeRidder also came to play today making it very difficult for the Icemen to get anything going in the points department. As a result, the Icemen were unable to capitalize on the power play opportunity, and the score would remain in favor of the Atlanta Gladiators 1-0.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: Did Not Score

- ATL: [Joey Cipollone] (Assist: [Cody Sylvester], [Patriks Marcinkevics]) - [4:36]

2nd Period:

- The second period didn't disappoint Friday night. The Gladiators continued to put pressure on Icemen goalie Brian Wilson. As the period progressed, Wilson became even more of a force to be reckoned with in front of the goal. Wilson remained sharp this period not giving up any goals to the Gladiators instead, he improved his save total to 22 saves on 23 SOG. This provided the Icemen with the opportunity to score some points of their own, and boy did they not disappoint.

The Icemen were finally able to score on DeRidder. Their first goal came from Justin McRae In the end, the second period would conclude tied 1-1 thanks to Justin McRae's timely goal.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: [Justin McRae] (Assist: [Noah Laaouan], [Ty Cheveldayoff]) - [17:32]

- ATL: Did Not Score

3rd Period:

- The third period was nothing short of exciting hockey. The back and forth between Atlanta and Jacksonville would continue as both sides continued to excel defensively. However, this would not prevent the Icemen from scoring three goals within the third period. The first of these goals came from Brody Crane who knocked in a rebound off a Zach Jordan shot to give the Icemen a 2-1 lead.

The Icemen would get another scoring opportunity from a power play after Gladiator Dylan Carabia was called for Hooking (minor). Jacksonville's Olivier Nadeau used this opportunity to score his first goal

Nadeau's night wasn't over as he scored a second goal (empty netter assisted by Liam Coughlin) because Atlanta pulled goalie Drew DeRidder in favor of a sixth skater. In between this action, Atlanta would attempt to make this game interesting as Joey Cipollone scored (assisted by Patriks Marcinkevics and Cody Sylvester). By the end of the third period, Jacksonville would have a lead of 4-2 leading them to another season victory over the Atlanta Gladiators.

- Scoring Summary:

- JAX: [Brody Crane] (Assist: [Zach Jordan], [Peter Tischke]) - [10:47]

- JAX: [Olivier Nadeau] (Assist: [Liam Coughlin], [Ivan Chukarov]) - [17:20]

- JAX: [Olivier Nadeau] (Assist: [Liam Coughlin]) - [19:36]

- [Joey Cipollone] (Assist: [Patriks Marcinkevics, [Cody Sylvester]) - [18:05]

----------

Key Players of the Game:

- [Brian Wilson] - [Jacksonville Icemen]:[-37 Saves facing 39 Shots]

- [Olivier Nadeau] - [Jacksonville Icemen]: [-Goals (2), Assists (0), Scored two goals on the night, including one on a power play]

- [Joey Cipollone] - [Atlanta Gladiators]: [-Goals (2), Assists (0), Accounted for Atlanta's only two points on the night]

----------

Goaltending:

- [Jacksonville Icemen] - [Brian Wilson]: [37] saves on [39 Shots faced], [94.872%]

- [Atlanta Gladiators] - [Drew DeRidder]:[32] saves on [36 Shots faced], [91.429%]

----------

Notable Stats:

- Shots on Goal:[Jacksonville Icemen] [36] - [39] [Atlanta Gladiators]

- Shot Percentage:[Jacksonville Icemen] [11%] - [5%] [Atlanta Gladiators]

- Penalty Minutes:[Jacksonville Icemen] [13] - [15] [Atlanta Gladiators]

- Saves: [Jacksonville Icemen] [37] - [32] [Atlanta Gladiators]

----------

Game Recap:

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arean was filled with family fun and plenty of hockey action. It was Women in Sports Appreciation Night at VyStar as the Icemen took on the Gladiators. Victors last time the two met, Jacksonville looked to put the Gladiators away early. This was a heavy defensive match as both teams continued back and forth for most of the night. Jacksonville would eventually get the best of Atlanta scoring 4 goals on the night. Olivier Nadeau was a standout in the Icemen's win over Atlanta, scoring his first points of the year. New goalie Brian Wilson also showcased why he deserves to be with the team as he put on an impressive defensive performance in front of the goal. Atlanta would score two goals of their own, but it would not be enough to keep the Icemen at bay. The game would go in Jacksonville's favor 4-2 at the end of regulation.

----------

Next Game:

The Icemen will be back at VyStar on Saturday, November 16 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7 P.M. The Icemen will look to carry tonight's momentum over to tomorrow and put themselves in the win column over a division rival.

