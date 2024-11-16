Cyclones Fall to Bison 5-2

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Bloomington Bison, 5-2, at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday night. Despite heading into the final period tied at 2-2, a three-goal third for Bloomington gave them the win at home.

Cincinnati scored the opening goal just 22 seconds into the game. A shot from the point from Rhett Parsons was tipped in front of the net by Lincoln Griffin. The redirected shot slid past former Cyclone goaltender Mark Sinclair to give the 'Clones a 1-0 lead.

After controlling the pace of play for more than half of the opening period, Bloomington caught a break with captain Eddie Matsushima scoring on a rebound that just hopped over the right pad of Vyacheslav Peksa to even the score at 1-1.

A pair of penalties would cause more trouble for Cincinnati. While on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, a tic-tac-toe play in the Cyclone zone led to Matsushima scoring his second of the game. The Bloomington captain capitalized to give the Bison a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

After a quiet second period for both teams, Cincinnati fought back at the 16:17 mark of the second period. Jacob Frasca and Ty Voit connected to provide a long pass to defenseman Chas Sharpe. The defenseman blasted a shot past Sinclair to tie the game at 2-2. Sharpe would record his fourth goal of the season, the most by any Cyclone defenseman this season.

Bloomington came out of the intermission flying, scoring the eventual game-winning goal just 3:10 into the final frame. Blake McLaughlin would score on the one-timer to give Bloomington a 3-2 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Brett Budgell would score on the power play to double the lead just six minutes into the third period.

Chongmin Lee would ice the game with an empty net goal in the dying minutes of the contest to provide the insurance goal for Bloomington. The game would end with a final score of 5-2 on Saturday.

The Cyclones fall to 1-7-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

The Cyclones close out a busy weekend of games with a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information to stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.