Thunder's Gosselin Strikes Twice in 4-2 Win Over Royals

November 16, 2024

GLENS FALLS - Kurt Gosselin scored twice, and Tyler Brennan made 24 saves as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Reading Royals 4-2 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 4,934 at Cool Insuring Arena. The sellout was Adirondack's fourth of the year.

After no scoring in the first period, Filip Engaras and Andre Ghantous connected to give Adirondack a 1-0 lead. Engaras dropped the puck back to Ghantous in the right circle and he fired a wrister over the left shoulder of goaltender Keith Petruzzelli. The goal was Ghantous' first of the year with assists from Engaras and James Marooney at 7:56 of the second.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead minutes later as Kurt Gosselin fired a slap shot from the right point that sailed over the left shoulder of Keith Petruzzelli into the net. The goal was Gosselin's first of the year from Andre Ghantous and Jace Isley at 11:21 of the second.

Reading scored back-to-back goals to tie the game heading into the third period. Just 23 seconds after Kurt Gosselin scored, Parker AuCoin beat Tyler Brennan from the left circle to get the Royals on the board. The goal was AuCoin's third of the year with helpers from Austin Master and Sam Sedley to decrease Adirondack's lead to 2-1.

With just one second left in the second period, Connor McMenamin snuck behind the defense and tipped in a long pass to even the game after two periods. The goal was McMenamin's fifth of the year and the game was tied 2-2 to start the third.

In the third period, Adirondack cashed in on a power play as Kurt Gosselin fired in his second of the night from the right circle to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead. Gosselin's second of the game was assisted by Alex Young and Ryan Conroy at 8:53.

Ryan Smith added an empty-net goal late in regulation for the 4-2 win. Tyler Brennan collected the win in net, stopping 24 of 26 shots.

