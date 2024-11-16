Railers Mount Historic Comeback Victory Over Lions

Trois-Rivières, QC- The Worcester Railers HC (6-6-0-0 12pts) beat the Trois-Rivières Lions (5-3-2-0, 12pts), on Saturday by a final score of 5-4 in front of a crowd of 1,936 at the Colisèe Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Colisèe Videotron taking on the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday, November 17th at 3:00 p.m. EST.

It was Trois-Rivières who scored first when Jakov Novak (2-1-3) scored on the power play at 15:30 in the first making it a 1-0 score going into the second. Jakov Novak found the back of the net for a second time in the second period 12:03 into the frame. The Railers then made it 2-1 with a power play goal from Matthew Kopperud (1-1-2). Under a minute into the third Riley Piercey (2-0-2) scored on the power play to tie the game up at 2-2. The Lions took the lead 3-2 9:41 into the third with a goal from Logan Njihoff (1-0-1). Jonathan Yantsis (1-0-1) then added another on making it 4-2. Anthony Repaci then got one through (2-2-4) 13:02 into the third. Anthony Repaci struck again making it a tie game at 4-4 17:44 into the third. Riley Piercey got the game winner with 22 seconds remaining in overtime making the final score 5-4.

Trois-Rivières scored a power play goal for the lone first period goal. Jakov Novak (6th) got one by John Muse of Worcester to make it a 1-0 game. The Lions would go back on the power play later in the period following a hooking call on Connor Welsh, but the Railers penalty kill was able to successfully kill the penalty off. Shots favored Trois-Rivières 11-7 in the first period.

The Railers had to start the second period off on the penalty kill following a slashing call on Griffin Loughran late in the first. Although the Railers successfully killed this penalty off to start the second, the Lions extended their lead to 2-0. It was Jakov Novak (7th) scoring again for the Lions as he ripped one through from the right circle. Matthew Kopperud (4th) cut into the Trois-Rivières lead with his power play goal making it 2-1 Trois-Rivières. Neither team would score through the rest of the second leaving the score at 2-1 headed into the third. Shots favored Worcester 11-9 in the second.

The Railers got another power play opportunity in the second and were able to tie it up at 2-2 as Riley Piercey (5th) tapped in a rebounded shot just 52 seconds into the third. The Lions went on to take the 3-2 lead with a goal from Logan Nijhoff (2nd). Jonathan Yantsis (1st) went on to make it 4-2 Trois-Rivières with his goal 11:21 into the third. The Railers cut the Lion lead to one with a goal from Anthony Repaci (8th) 13:02 into the third period. Anthony Repaci (9th) was not done there as he scored again on the power play to tie the game at 4-4 with 2:16 remaining in the third. With his goal, Anthony Repaci passed Barry Almeida at 150 for the franchise record in points scored with 151 (74G, 77A). Repaci's goal would be the final score of the third, forcing overtime. Shots were even at 17 for both teams.

It took almost the entire overtime period for a team to win this one. Matthew Kopperud had an opportunity late into the overtime period but his shot hit off the left post. Riley Piercey (6th) then took the puck down all alone and scored the game winner, giving the Railers the 5-4 overtime win. Worcester outshot Trois-Rivières in overtime, and Trois-Rivières outshot Worcester 40-39 in the game.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (2-2-4, +0, 7 shots), 2nd Star: Jakov Novak (2-1-3, +0, 6 shots), 1st Star: Riley Piercey (2-0-2, GWG, +0, 2 shots)... Final shots favored Trois-Rivières 40-39... Hunter Jones (2-0-2) made 34 saves on 39 shots for Norfolk... John Muse (2-2-0) made 36 saves on 40 shots for Worcester, while Henrik Tikkanen served as the backup... Worcester went 3-for-5 on the power play while Norfolk went 2-for-3... Cole Crowder (IR), Michael Bullion (IR), JD Dudek (IR), Colin Jacobs (DNP) and Matias Rajaniemi (DNP), did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 16-13-2-0 all-time vs. The Lions and 8-5-1-0 at the Colisèe Vidèotron against Trois-Rivières

